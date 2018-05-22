× Frontier customers across state report outage

HARTFORD — Customers across the state are reporting for Frontier Communications.

Reports started coming in around 6:30 a.m. according to Downdetector.com.

The company said they didn’t have an estimate on a time for restoration. Customers can report an outage to 1.800.921.8101

Outages have been reported in Avon, Bristol, Cheshire, Danbury, Enfield, Manchester, Naugatuck, North Branford, Norwalk, Ridgefield, South Windsor, Torrington, Wallingford, and Wolcott.