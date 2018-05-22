Gas prices expected to increase Memorial Day weekend

CONNECTICUT — Gas prices are expected to be the highest this Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

According to AAA, people in Connecticut are paying an average of $3.12 at the pump, 25 cents more than last month and 67 cents more than last year.

“This was actually the cheapest one so $2.99, from Danbury it’s like $3.11 and $3.20,” driver Leslie Acevado said.

Close to two million people are expected to hit the road this weekend with 90 percent of them travelling by car. AAA does not expect gas prices to keep people home over the holiday weekend. It just might mean they’ll have less money to spend when they get where they are going.

“The economy has been strong, people are working, they have some extra funds in their pocket and from what we are hearing from our AAA members they are still going ahead with their travel plans,” AAA travel director Suzanne Aresco said.

Aresco added, they are advising people to hit the road during off peak hours if possible to avoid major traffic.