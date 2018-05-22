× Gov. Malloy signs legislation that could help equal pay efforts

HARTFORD — Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed into law legislation that could have a major impact on the state’s equal pay efforts.

The bill, signed Tuesday and proposed by Malloy in his State of the State address this year, will prohibit employers from asking about a prospective employee’s wage and salary history during a job interview process.

Malloy says inequity is “perpetuated by the practice,” and disproportionality ensures women were underpaid at their first job “continue to be underpaid throughout their careers.”

The new rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, and was approved overwhelmingly in both chambers of the General Assembly, with only five Republicans voting against the bill.

In Connecticut, women are paid on average 82 cents for every dollar paid to men.