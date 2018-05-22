× Meriden PD: Mother uses son to shoplift from Stop & Shop

MERIDEN — Police said a mother was arrested after she allegedly used her son to steal more than $700 worth of items from Stop & Shop.

On Saturday, Meriden police said they responded to a Stop & Shop located at 485 Broad Street for a shoplifting incident. Police said 32-year-old Erica Maisonet had merchandise from the store in a bag that she gave her 12-year-old son with an old receipt.

Police said store security stopped the boy as he tried to leave the store. The items in total were a value of $724.

Maisonet was charged with fifth degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court, June 1.

Police said the Department of Children and Families were also notified about this incident.