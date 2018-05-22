× New Britain police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed a 64-year-old man

NEW BRITAIN — Police said they arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

New Britain police said they arrested Jonathan Soto, 22, and charged him with evading responsibility in operation of motor vehicle resulting in death, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and illegal operation of motor vehicle w/o minimal insurance.

Soto is the accused driver in connection to a fatal accident on Allen Street Saturday that killed 64-year-old Angel Colon.

Soto is being held on a court ordered $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday May 23.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Colon.