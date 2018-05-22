Out Film CT, Connecticut’s LGBTQ film festival, starts Jun 1

HARTFORD — As the LGBTQ pride season kicks off, the annual Out Film CT festival gets underway June 1.

Films this year include entries from across the world, Japanese, Turkey, Italy, Germany and the U.S. are represented. The festival includes documentaries, features and shorts.

Films will be shown this year a Cinestudio, Spotlight Theaters, Real Art Ways and The Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum. As in years past, a program of lesbian, gay and transgender short films will be featured during the week.

You can see the full schedule here.

See trailers for many of this years films. (ADVISORY: Some of them deal with mature themes, brief nudity, and contain obscenity.)

Ideal Home –

My Best Friend –

The Ring Thing –

Anchor and Hope –

After Louie –

Snapshots –

Mr. Gay Syria –

Close-Knit –

Mario –

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood –

My Big Gay Italian Wedding –

The Feels –