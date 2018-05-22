× Scam Alert: Watch out for ‘storm chasers’ as state continues to recover last week’s storm

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning the public of a possible scams stemming from last week’s storm.

DCP said “storm chasers” prey on families after weather emergencies because they know they need repairs done quickly.

“Our message to consumers: know the signs of a scam, and don’t fall for them.” said DCP.

“Whenever there’s a bad storm, we always hope that everyone’s circumstances improve when the weather does, but that’s not always true,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “Some contractors take advantage of a situation that’s already stressful for families by offering to do home repairs at low-cost, and not following through. Consumers should always do their research before deciding who should do repairs on their home. If a contractor asks you to decide immediately in order to get a cheaper price, or asks you to pay in cash – it’s most likely a scam.”

DCP said if anyone needs repairs to their home, make sure to:

Always get more than one price quote for work you need done. Ask Questions: If there’s anything you need clarified, or something in your contract that you don’t understand, always ask about it before you finalize your agreement.

Make sure you have a payment plan included in your contract, and never pay in full up front. Verify Registration: All home improvement contractors are required to be registered with DCP. You can verify their registration at here.

“Consumers who feel they’ve fallen victim to a scam should first reach out to their contractor to try and resolve the situation,” said DCP. “If their efforts to resolve their issue don’t work, consumers should file a complaint with DCP by emailing dcp.complaints@ct.gov with detailed information regarding their problem.”