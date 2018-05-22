State Police identify suspect in Southbury standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHBURY -- State Police say they've arrested 38-year-old Joseph Stotz of Southbury after a 14 hour stand-off Tuesday.

Police say they responded to his home at 1317 Purchase Brook Road on a report of domestic violence. When they got on scene, officers and troopers contacted Stotz, who then barricaded himself in his house.

The CSP Tactical Unit came in at an attempt to get Stotz out voluntarily.

After the 14 hour standoff was finished, he was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he was evaluated and released. Stotz was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and assault on a police officer.

He's currently being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court today.