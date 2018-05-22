Sunnier and warmer Wednesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After that brief cooldown into the 60s today, we're back to the sunshine and warm temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees across most of the state, and we'll continue to feel some warm weather for the rest of the week!

Memorial Day Weekend is looking somewhat unsettled at this point, especially in the Sunday/Monday time frame. We're confident in summertime temperatures, but the question is, where and when will rain come through? As this week progresses, we'll get a clearer picture of what to expect for the weekend. Stay tuned.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers and areas of drizzle by dawn. Lows: 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, more humid. High: Mid/upper 80s.

