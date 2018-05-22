WATCH: Chase leads men into Derby Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY -- The Derby Police Department is seeking information in regards to a chase that led two men inside a the Derby Public Library on April 23.

Police released surveillance video that shows one male entering the library around 12:29 p.m. Seconds later, another male is seen going after the other male. At one point, the first male is seen jumping over the reception desk and running out the library as the other male chases him.

The first male is seen running away from the property, as the second male then gets in a white car.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident, to contact the Derby Police Department Detective Division at 203-735-7811. All calls may remain confidential.