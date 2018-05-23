Connecticut Sun look to remain undefeated as they welcome LA Sparks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- The Connecticut Sun (1-0) are looking to carry their preseason success into the regular as they take on 3-time WNBA Champs Los Angeles (2-0) Sparks Thursday night.

The Sun are coming off a 101-65 win over the Las Vegas Aces in their home opener at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, May 20th. The Sparks are also coming off wins as they kicked off their regular season with a 77-76 win over the defending champs, Minnesota Lynx, followed by a 87-70 win over the Indian Fever.

All Time vs. Sparks

The Sparks hold a 10-2 record against the Sun.

Last Regular Season Showdown

September 13, 2017

The Sparks defeated the Sun, 81-70. The Sparks never trailed, leading 20-13 after one quarter and 38-27 at the half. They finished shooting 51 percent and had a 56-20 advantage on points in the paint. Courtney Williams led the Sun with 19 points. Jonquel Jones had 10 rebounds to finish with 403, the first player in league history to surpass 400. Candace Parker had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Sparks and Odyssey Sims had 16 points.

Thursday's match up against the Sparks will be a tough one, as the Sun have not been able to beat the Sparks since June 26, 2015. The Sparks have won the last six meetings. But this season, the Sun feel motivated and confident, especially after their home opener against the Aces. Their 36-point victory ranks second in franchise history and as the largest opening day margin of victory in WNBA history.

Every Sun player scored as the Sun piled up 27 assists on 37 made field goals against Las Vegas. The Sun were 11 of 21 (52.4 percent) from three-point range.

This game will also feature a sister rivalry, as Chiney Ogwumike of the Sun, will take on her older sister Nneka Ogwumike of the Sparks.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m., at Mohegan Sun. You can purchase tickets here.