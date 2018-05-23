× Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Infowars’ Alex Jones

HARTFORD — Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing another defamation lawsuit by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre for claiming the shooting was a hoax.

Relatives of six of the 26 victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school sued Jones in Bridgeport Superior Court in Connecticut on Wednesday. The families of two other victims filed similar lawsuits last month in Travis County, Texas, where Jones’ media company, Infowars, is based.

A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators in December 2012 at the Newtown, Connecticut, school. The families say Jones’ comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats.

Jones did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday. He has said he believes Sandy Hook “really happened.”