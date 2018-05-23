FOX61 Family First: Sleep guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ever wonder if your kids are getting enough sleep?

Here’s a breakdown of hours/age:

Newborns: 14-17 hours a day (including naps)

Infants: 12-15 hours (including naps)

Toddlers: 11-14 hours (including naps)

Preschoolers: 10-13 hours (including naps)

School age children: 9-11 hours

Teenagers: 8-10 hours.

Dr Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep specialist with CCMC says an hour more, or less on either end of the spectrum would be okay as well.

Schneeberg also suggest having a routine and sticking to it.

Part of that is “The 5 B’s” Schneeberg explains: “The first is Bedtime snack, this can be family time… then Bath or shower for the bigger kids, followed by Brushing teeth and a Bathroom trip and then Books with a timer.”

And the timer can be set and adjusted according to the day and how much time you have, the Dr adds. It can be together or with each individual child.

An important reminder from Dr Schneeberg: Cut out electronics and any screen time about 1 hour before bed, and keep them out of the kids’ rooms.

For older kids, you can offer them an option to read in bed until they feel tired. Then hopefully they’ll learn to turn out the lights on their own, and learn to know when they are ready for sleep.