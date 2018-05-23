× Newington police warns the public of ‘purse snatchers’

NEWINGTON — Police said over the past week, they have responded to multiple purse snatching incidents at a grocery store in town.

Newington police said the suspect’s vehicle circles the parking lot for several minutes before settling on a victim vehicle that is parked on the far end of the parking lot with parking spaces available on the passenger side.

“The suspect vehicle pulls all the way thru the parking spaces next to the victim vehicle and when the victim enters her vehicle and places her purse on the passenger seat, a passenger from the suspect vehicle enters the victims unlocked passenger door and steals her purse,” police said.

Police said they are not going to release the name of the grocery store these incidents took place at, but said, “We aren’t here to criticize the victims, we are here to prevent further thefts. Please keep this scenario in mind and park in not so remote locations and lock your doors prior to putting valuables down on the passenger seat. As always, be aware of your surroundings.”