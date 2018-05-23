PD: four people wanted for three car thefts in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for four people who allegedly stole three cars.

New Britain police said the first reported car theft occurred on May 17, when a suspect stole a BMW 328xi from the Shell gas station. The car has yet to be recovered.

Police said two theftsstolen also took place on Sunday, May 20.

Police said three suspects stole a 05 Ford Expedition from 191 Broad Street. The second of the day included four suspects who stole a Honda CRV from the Badolato Parking Garage, police said.

Police said both vehicles have since been returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000 or anonymous tip line 860-826-3199 or by sending anonymous tip at newbritainpolice.org/index.php/anonymous-tip