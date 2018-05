× Police investigating homicide after woman found shot in the head in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot in the head Wednesday night.

Hartford police said the shooting occurred at 121 Enfield Street. At this time, it is unknown if any arrest(s) have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Cicero 860-757-4179.

