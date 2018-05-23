3 schools locked down, suspect still on the loose, after New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police said they locked down three schools after a nearby shooting in New Haven.

They said that just after 12:30 p.m. they went to 37 Townsend Street to investigate a reported shooting. They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was stable at the scene before being taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The shooter is still at large.

As police investigate and search the area, the following schools have been locked-down; Hillhouse High School at 480 Sherman Parkway, Wexler Grant at 55 Foote Street and R. Mayo at 185 Goffe Street.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to those investigators is urged to call police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.