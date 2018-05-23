× Silver Alert canceled for elderly Norwalk man who suffers from medical condition

NORWALK — Robert Glannon of Norwalk was found early morning Thursday after police issued a Silver Alert

The alert was issued for Gannon Wednesday night.

Police said Gannon was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota Camry with Connecticut plate AN37562.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.