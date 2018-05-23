× Silver Alert issued for elderly Norwalk man who suffers from medical condition

NORWALK — A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Robert Gannon who was last seen Wednesday night.

Norwalk Police Department said Gannon is six feet tall, 150 lbs with white hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue jacket and white T-shirt. Gannon suffers from a medical condition.

Police said Gannon was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota Camry with Connecticut plate AN37562.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.