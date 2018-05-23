× Stop & Shop recalls broccoli due to listeria

SOUTH WINDSOR — A frozen broccoli recall has been issued at a Stop & Shop in South Windsor after Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) detected Listeria monocytogenes during a routine surveillance sample.

DCP said the recall is at the Stop & Shop at 1739 Ellington Road in South Windsor.

Stop & Shop immediately issued a voluntary recall based on those test results.

“We’re incredibly proud that our staff was able to catch this during a routine sampling,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “We work hard every day across all of our divisions to ensure public health and safety both by conducting regular inspections, and by responding to complaints. I want to thank Stop& Shop, the Department of Public Health Lab, and the Food and Drug Administration for their cooperation.”

DCP said consumers who believe they may have purchased this product can identify it by the UPC 068826700926 and code best by March 15, 2020. Customers may return impacted product for a full refund.

Information about the recall can be found here.

Those who wish to file a complaint with DCP’s Foods and Standards Division may email dcp.foodsandstandards@ct.gov.