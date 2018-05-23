× Truck brings down wires in Suffield; Road closed

SUFFIELD — A tractor-trailer brought down some overhead wires Weednesday afternoon, causing school buses to be rerouted and a road to be closed.

Police said Mountain Road between Ffyler Place and Remington Street in Suffield was closed due to power lines and a pole down in front of 230c Mountain Road. Police said

Residents are encouraged to seek alternate routes as Mountain Road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

There is no danger to the public from the lines, said police. Several offices in the area have closed. The Suffield Board of Education will be notifying parents about changes to the pick up procedure and delays to the bus routes .