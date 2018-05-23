× UTC plans to hire 35,000 people, invest $15 Billion in US over next 5 years

EAST HARTFORD — United Technologies Wednesday announced that they plan to hire 35,000 people and invest $15-billion in U.S. over the next five years.

Company officials were joined by U.S. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon.

Many of the 35,000 new hires will include those people replacing current employees that leave the company through normal turnover or retirements. The net gain was described as “several thousand positions” that do not exist today. The hiring will take place in the U.S. and be concentrated in Connecticut, Florida and Georgia.

The company said, “$9 billion of the investment is expected to go towards R&D that will include initiatives to accelerate the firm’s digital strategy. The strategy is focused on transforming service capabilities, improving the customer experience with intelligent products,driving optimization through smart factory adoption, and developing connected products that enable real-time health monitoring capabilities. It will also include work on next-generation additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and autonomy, hybrid-electric, cybersecurity and the advancement of high-temperature materials.

The remaining $6 billion is expected to go towards CapEx initiatives that will drive innovation across existing U.S. manufacturing facilities to increase capacity and improve quality and efficiency.”

State Senator Tim Larson said the company was committing to add 2,000 more jobs in Connecticut, “This commitment to Connecticut speaks volumes about the great workforce available in our state. I’m proud to represent the 3rd Senate District, which is home to UTC and many of its subcontractors.”