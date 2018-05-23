WATCH LIVE Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Connecticut to speak at U.S. Coast Guard commencement

NEW LONDON — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 137th Commencement for the class of 2018.

The Vice President traditionally addresses the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. President Trump served as the Academy’s Commencement speaker last year. This will be the first time that the Vice President has visited the Academy in his present position.

“It’s a great honor for us to host the Vice President and to have him present commissions to the members of the graduating class,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendón. “This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight our Academy and recognize our newest leaders for the service they will render to our Coast Guard and the nation.”