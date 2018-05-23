What’s going to be this year’s ‘Song of the Summer’

Spotify has come up with a list of candidates for song of the summer. What do you think will end up being the one you remember?

  1. I Like It – Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

 

  1. This Is America – Childish Gambino

 

  1. One Kiss – Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa

 

  1. OTW – Khalid ft. 6BLCK, Ty Dolla $ign

 

  1. Sangria Wine – Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams

 

  1. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

 

  1. Nice for What – Drake

 

  1. Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

 

  1. Zombie – Bad Wolves

 

  1. No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

 

  1. Playinwitme – KYLYE ft. Kehlani

 

  1. Ball For Me – Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj

 

  1. 2002 – Anne-Marie

 

  1. Burn the House Down – AJR

 

  1. Solo – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

 

  1. Youth – Shawn Mendes ft. Khalid