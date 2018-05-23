× What’s going to be this year’s ‘Song of the Summer’

Spotify has come up with a list of candidates for song of the summer. What do you think will end up being the one you remember?

I Like It – Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

This Is America – Childish Gambino

One Kiss – Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa

OTW – Khalid ft. 6BLCK, Ty Dolla $ign

Sangria Wine – Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams

Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

Nice for What – Drake

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Zombie – Bad Wolves

No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

Playinwitme – KYLYE ft. Kehlani

Ball For Me – Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj

2002 – Anne-Marie

Burn the House Down – AJR

Solo – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

Youth – Shawn Mendes ft. Khalid