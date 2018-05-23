What’s going to be this year’s ‘Song of the Summer’
Spotify has come up with a list of candidates for song of the summer. What do you think will end up being the one you remember?
- I Like It – Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- This Is America – Childish Gambino
- One Kiss – Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa
- OTW – Khalid ft. 6BLCK, Ty Dolla $ign
- Sangria Wine – Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams
- Boo’d Up – Ella Mai
- Nice for What – Drake
- Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
- Zombie – Bad Wolves
- No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
- Playinwitme – KYLYE ft. Kehlani
- Ball For Me – Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj
- 2002 – Anne-Marie
- Burn the House Down – AJR
- Solo – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
- Youth – Shawn Mendes ft. Khalid
