What’s open and closed on Memorial Day
Beardsley Zoo
Memorial Day the zoo is open at 9:00 am. – 4:00 p.m.
http://www.beardsleyzoo.org/
All active service members and veterans get in free and their families receive 20% off the price of tickets.
City of New Haven Memorial Day Concert
The John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515
May 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
Parking and tickets are free
http://www.orchestranewengland.org/page-1784433
Connecticut Science Center
Open Saturday May 26, 2018 – Sunday May 27, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Memorial Day – CLOSED
https://ctsciencecenter.org/
FREE General Admission for service members to the Connecticut Science Center. This offer applies to all active, reserve, and retired military, fire, police, state troopers, and EMS personnel. Accompanying family members are half price, too! Please bring proof of service.
Courts
CLOSED
Decoration Day at Mystic Seaport
Mystic Seaport. 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT 06355
Starts at 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
https://www.mysticseaport.org/event/decoration-day/
Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Monday May 28, 2018
Begins at 10:00 a.m.
More information at http://www.fairfieldct.org/parade
Landfills
CLOSED
Libraries
CLOSED
Lottery
CLOSED
Manchester Memorial Day Parade
Monday May 28, 2018
Begins at 9:30 a.m.
More information at http://www.townofmanchester.org/allsites/main/default.cfm
Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk
Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
https://www.maritimeaquarium.org/
$3.00 off one admission (includes Aquarium & IMAX®). Present ticket from other participating attraction.
Memorial Day Revolutionary War Encampment at Webb – Deane – Stevens Museum
211 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Begins at 10:00 a.m. on May 26, 2018 and ends at 4:00 p.m.
Encampment admission is free, regular admission is charged for tours of museum.
https://webb-deane-stevens.org/wds-revolutionary-war-encampment/
Meriden Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Monday May 28, 2018
Begins at 10:00 a.m.
More information at https://bit.ly/2IDBDqV
Mystic Aquarium
Open Memorial Day: 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Last ticket sale at 5:50 p.m
http://www.mysticaquarium.org/
Mystic Aquarium is offering FREE admission for U.S. Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members May 26 to 28 with Military ID. Family members with U.S. Military ID receive a discounted admission rate of $20.99 per adult, $15.99 per youth (13-17) and $13.99 per child (3-12) when each person shows their U.S. Military ID.
Pirelli World Challenge & 9th Sunday Royal’s Garage Car Show at Lime Rock
Begins Friday May 25, 2018 – May 28, 2018.
Buy tickets at https://tickets.limerock.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=125
Redding Memorial Day Parade
Saturday May 26, 2018
Begins at 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
More information at https://townofreddingct.org/event/28401/
Talcott Mountain State Park
Memorial Day Weekend through September 30th, the museum is open Thursday through Monday only.
Town Halls
CLOSED
United States Postal Service
CLOSED
West Hartford Memorial Day Parade
Starts at 10:00 a.m.
https://www.westhartfordct.gov/things_to_do/parades/memorialday.asp
Ceremony follows after parade at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial (corner of North Main St. and Farmington Avenue.) Rain Location: Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main Street.
Wethersfield Memorial Day
Saturday May 26, 2018
Begins at 9:00 a.m. More information at http://wethersfieldct.gov/memorial-day