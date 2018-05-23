× What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

Do you have something to add?

Beardsley Zoo

Memorial Day the zoo is open at 9:00 am. – 4:00 p.m.

http://www.beardsleyzoo.org/

All active service members and veterans get in free and their families receive 20% off the price of tickets.

City of New Haven Memorial Day Concert

The John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515

May 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Parking and tickets are free

http://www.orchestranewengland.org/page-1784433

Connecticut Science Center

Open Saturday May 26, 2018 – Sunday May 27, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Memorial Day – CLOSED

https://ctsciencecenter.org/

FREE General Admission for service members to the Connecticut Science Center. This offer applies to all active, reserve, and retired military, fire, police, state troopers, and EMS personnel. Accompanying family members are half price, too! Please bring proof of service.

Courts

CLOSED

Decoration Day at Mystic Seaport

Mystic Seaport. 75 Greenmanville Ave. Mystic, CT 06355

Starts at 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

https://www.mysticseaport.org/event/decoration-day/

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Monday May 28, 2018

Begins at 10:00 a.m.

More information at http://www.fairfieldct.org/parade

Landfills

CLOSED

Libraries

CLOSED

Lottery

CLOSED

Manchester Memorial Day Parade

Monday May 28, 2018

Begins at 9:30 a.m.

More information at http://www.townofmanchester.org/allsites/main/default.cfm

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

https://www.maritimeaquarium.org/

$3.00 off one admission (includes Aquarium & IMAX®). Present ticket from other participating attraction.



Memorial Day Revolutionary War Encampment at Webb – Deane – Stevens Museum

211 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Begins at 10:00 a.m. on May 26, 2018 and ends at 4:00 p.m.

Encampment admission is free, regular admission is charged for tours of museum.

https://webb-deane-stevens.org/wds-revolutionary-war-encampment/

Meriden Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Monday May 28, 2018

Begins at 10:00 a.m.

More information at https://bit.ly/2IDBDqV

Mystic Aquarium

Open Memorial Day: 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Last ticket sale at 5:50 p.m

http://www.mysticaquarium.org/

Mystic Aquarium is offering FREE admission for U.S. Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members May 26 to 28 with Military ID. Family members with U.S. Military ID receive a discounted admission rate of $20.99 per adult, $15.99 per youth (13-17) and $13.99 per child (3-12) when each person shows their U.S. Military ID.



Pirelli World Challenge & 9th Sunday Royal’s Garage Car Show at Lime Rock

Begins Friday May 25, 2018 – May 28, 2018.

Buy tickets at https://tickets.limerock.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=125



Redding Memorial Day Parade

Saturday May 26, 2018

Begins at 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

More information at https://townofreddingct.org/event/28401/

Talcott Mountain State Park

Memorial Day Weekend through September 30th, the museum is open Thursday through Monday only.

Town Halls

CLOSED

United States Postal Service

CLOSED



West Hartford Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 10:00 a.m.

https://www.westhartfordct.gov/things_to_do/parades/memorialday.asp

Ceremony follows after parade at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial (corner of North Main St. and Farmington Avenue.) Rain Location: Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main Street.

Wethersfield Memorial Day

Saturday May 26, 2018

Begins at 9:00 a.m. More information at http://wethersfieldct.gov/memorial-day