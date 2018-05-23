× Windsor Locks woman charged in fatal accident

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police have charged a Windsor Locks woman with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash earlier this month.

Police said Francis Franco, 65, of Windsor Locks, was found laying in the roadway suffering from a head injury. He was alive but unresponsive.

The driver of the car that him, Ladonna Davis, 37, of Windsor Locks, was found comforting Franco.

Franco was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to police.

Police said Davis failed her field sobriety test and that her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Davis is charged with Manslaughter 2nd with a Motor Vehicle. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 29. She had previously been charged with driving under the influence.