14-year-old QVCC graduate speaks at commencement

DANIELSON – There is one girl in Connecticut who makes school seem really easy. At just 14-years old, Aurora Dziadul of Griswold graduated Thursday evening at Quinebaug Valley Community College and was even chosen as the commencement speaker.

Dziadul is not old enough to drive nor is she old enough to vote, but she is old enough to decide what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I want to be an FBI agent,” said Dziadul.

While it is quite the goal for a young girl, she said she is used to people asking about her age.

“People would come up to me and be like ‘how old are you?’ That was a little awkward I guess because I would say I’m 11 and they would be like ‘you’re how old?!’” added Dziadul.

After enrolling at Griswold Public Schools up until she finished middle school, Dziadul said she did not get the high school experience because she was home-schooled for close to two years.

At 11-years old, she got accepted to Quinebaug Valley Community College. She breezed through all her classes and led the way at commencement and graduated with honors and with an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences.

If that is not impressive enough, she gave a motivational speech and advised her peers to never take no as an answer.

“I’m here to tell you that you’re never too young and you’re never too old either!” added Dziadul.

She said all her life, people have told her she is too young to be where she is and wanted to prove them wrong.

“Believe in yourself. It’s been the biggest thing, you know? I came here and I believed I could do it. I believed I could do the classes” added Dziadul.

Dziadul’s father said he is now used to his daughter’s love for learning.

“She’s just always achieved everything she’s tried to achieve, so it’s Aurora. It’s what she does,” said Kenneth Dziadul.

Aurora said she wants to head to UConn or Salve Regina University in Newport to get her graduate degrees in law and psychology. Until she is old enough to drive, her parents said they would be her form of transportation until she gets her driver’s license.