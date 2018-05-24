Alternative high school in Windham could soon get its charter revoked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDHAM — Many people in the Windham area said they would be upset if Path Academy closes.

Path Academy has been open for about four years providing an alternative high school education for older or under credited students to get their high school diploma.

Path Academy’s principal said he’s worked at the school for about two months prior to the issues.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday, to begin the process of revoking the charter of Path Academy. They noticed issues in January when the school was put on probation because they were running two unauthorized satellite schools and there were irregularities found in the school’s attendance.

People in the community said they don't want to see the school go.

“I went to an alternative high school," said Jorden Dodd, from Killingly. "I didn’t go to a mean stream school and it’s better for kids who have social anxiety or don’t get good grades or school is not for them."

The State Board of Education will meet on June 19, which is after Path Academy’s last day of school.

A decision on the school could be made then or at a later time. The board said they will work with the students if they need to go to a different school.