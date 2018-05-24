× Ex-Connecticut governor to be released from federal custody

HARTFORD — A former Connecticut governor who was twice convicted on felony charges is scheduled to be released from federal custody.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says former Gov. John Rowland will be released from a halfway house Sunday, nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence.

The 61-year-old Republican had been transferred to the halfway house from a prison camp in Pennsylvania.

Federal officials previously declined to explain Rowland’s early release, citing privacy laws. A message left with the prisons bureau was not immediately returned Thursday.

Rowland was convicted in a corruption scandal that forced him to resign from the governorship in 2004 and sent him to prison for 10 months.

He was convicted in 2014 of plotting to hide political consulting roles through sham contracts in two failed congressional campaigns.