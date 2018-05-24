Family speaks out after man is arrested for using racial slurs towards them in Glastonbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Yahsica Blue said she was driving with her two daughters to a 7-Eleven in Glastonbury to get gas.

As she pulled up to a pump, another car rushed in and almost hit her car. At this moment, Blue said a man got out of his car and ran over to Blue.

“He banged on my car, a lot of racial slurs even towards my family. He was saying some really derogatory things. It was an awful situation,” said Blue.

That man, 58-year-old Gregory Habzda of East Hartford.

Blue said Habzda screamed at her family while using the n-word, grabbed his genitals and told them they didn’t belong.

Blue said her 11-year-old daughter was terrified.

“At one point she just screamed out mommy because when I turned the car to try to get his license plate he was charging at her, like the side that they were on. So she's like, 'mommy, mommy, go',” said Blue.

Blue got the license plate number before Habzda left. The police were called and eventually arrested Habzda.

Habzda was charged with second degree breach of peace and will appear in court on June 6th.