Hundreds celebrate injured SWAT members from North Haven blast

BRANFORD – It was a time to celebrate inside Stony Creek Brewery in Branford.

"We couldn't do it without the overwhelming support of the community,” says Lt. Joseph Murgo of the East Haven police department.

He and several other organizers put together a big party for the nine injured SWAT members who were hurt from the massive explosion at a house in North Haven on May 2nd.

A processional including police motorcades and bagpipe players drove down the street leading to the brewery. Inside community members donated to a fund that will help supplement the income of the nine SWAT members who couldn’t work due to their injuries.

"They're otherwise like really, really active officers you know, work a ton of overtime. Some officers are on a one income family,” says Lt. Murgo.

He says celebrating their life now because in their line of work, tomorrow is never certain.

"Coming home at night to our families is never a guarantee and it's obvious what happened on May 2nd in North Haven. So when an

incident like this happens and when the community comes out and supports us like they have it really brings it back into perspective why we got into this line of work in the first place,” says Lt. Murgo.