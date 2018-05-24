Law enforcement ceremony held for fallen troopers, officers in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN - Thursday was a day to remember and honor the lives of the fallen troopers and officers in Connecticut.

Three additional names were added to the memorial at the State Police Academy including Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. Miller was killed in an accident in Tolland on I-84 Eastbound last month.

Family members who lost loved ones as far back as 49 years ago were in attendance as the motto of the memorial was "Never Forget".

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman was in attendance to speak on the family-like bond the law enforcement community creates and how grateful we are in Connecticut for their continued sacrifices, evident by the 143 names on the memorial site.