Police continue to investigate suspicious death in Colchester; Victim identified

MIDDLETOWN — State police are continuing the suspicious death of a Colchester man last weekend.

Police were called to the scene Friday shortly before midnight to 95 Stanavage Road in Colchester for a suspicious death. The victim has been identified as James E. Stone, 36, who lived at that address.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 860-896-3201 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

