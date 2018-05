WEST HARTFORD — Police are investigating an accident after a car crashed onto the sidewalk of Savoy Pizzeria Thursday afternoon.

The entrance of Savoy Pizzeria sustained significant damage due to the accident. West Hartford police said no one was injured.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was arrested or if arrests will be made. The car was towed away from the scene.

No other details have been released.

