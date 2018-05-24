× Police: Man killed in Bethany motorcycle crash

BETHANY — Police in Connecticut say a man has died in a motorcycle crash.

The Republican-American reports that state police responded to a crash on the Litchfield Turnpike in Bethany around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 36-year-old Adam Corcoran, of Waterbury, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Corcoran was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.