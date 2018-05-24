× Police: Raccoon with rabies virus bites man in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a raccoon who possessed the rabies virus.

On May 22, Plainfield police said they responded to a residence located on Lake Street in the Moosup section of Plainfield, for a report of a raccoon bite.

Police said when they arrived, animal control located a man visiting the residence who stated a raccoon had ran out from behind a vehicle, climbed up his leg, and bit hi

Police said the injured man was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center to be treated for minor injuries and is receiving post exposure immunizations for rabies.

“The raccoon was subsequently located and transported to the State Laboratory in Rocky Hill the following day,” police said. “Multiple tests were conducted and it was determined that the raccoon did possess the rabies virus.”

“The Town of Plainfield Animal Control Department would like to advise all residents to avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. It is also recommended not to leave food outside for your pets and to keep all household animals up to date on their rabies vaccine,” police said.

You can contact the Town of Plainfield Animal Control Department with any animal concerns at (860)-564-8547. During non-operating hours you are asked to contact Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.