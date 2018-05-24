× Police seize more than 30,000 heroin bags; 4 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Officials say more than 30,000 bags of raw heroin have been seized in Massachusetts and four men have been arrested for drug trafficking.

The Hampden District attorney’s office says officials learned a large shipment coming to the area.

Massachusetts State Police witnessed a drug transaction at a self-storage facility in Chicopee and stopped four people on Interstate 391 Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Fidel Gil, of Connecticut, and 23-year-old Paola Mercedes Reyes-Desantos were arrested on heroin trafficking charges. Twenty-two -year-old Christian Rivera, of Springfield, and 22-year-old Anthony Guadalupe were detained on several drug possession and trafficking charges.

The hometowns of the other two suspects have not been released. Attorneys for the four suspects could not be immediately identified.