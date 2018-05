× State police chase ends in West Haven on I-95 North; Highway closed

WEST HAVEN – A chase that ended on I-95 Northbound has closed a section of the highway Thursday.

CT DOT said I-95 Northbound is closed between Exits 41 and 42 because of motor vehicle accident.

This is a developing story.

West Haven Police said they and the Connecticut State Police were involved in stopping a driver from an incident at Walmart parking lot in West Haven.

For traffic information, go here.