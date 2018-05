HAMDEN — Police are warning drivers to be aware of falling trees and limbs more than a week after several tornadoes tore through Connecticut.

Thursday, nine days after a tornado touched down in Hamden, a tree fell on a Hamden police cruiser on New Road.

“Use caution while driving in the northern areas of town effected by the tornado,” the police department tweeted.

The officer suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass.