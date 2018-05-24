Summer like weather heading into Memorial Day weekend; some showers expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine and mild temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking somewhat unsettled at this point, especially in the Sunday/Monday time frame. Saturday will be the pick for outdoor plans. It will feel like summer with highs in the 80s, humidity and lots of sun. There is a chance for a late-day or evening shower.

We have showers in the forecast Sunday and Monday but how wet will it be? The forecast hinges on how tropical moisture will interact with an approaching cold front. There is some hope it’s not a wash-out. But count on at least cooler temperatures and a few showers. As this week progresses, we’ll get a clearer picture of what to expect for the weekend. Stay tuned.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 70s. Cooler shore.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, more humid, chance late shower. High: Mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, shower or two (not a wash-out). High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers (not a wash-out). High: Low-mid 70s.

