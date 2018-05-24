× Waterbury man killed in motorcycle crash

BETHANY — State Police say a Waterbury man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on the Litchfield Turnpike.

Police say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in Bethany. They were called to the area of Litchfield Turnpike and Hatfield Road for the accident, police say.

The driver, Adam Corcoran, 36, of Waterbury, was seriously injured and rushed to Yale-New Haven hospital. He later died from his injuries.

State Police ask anyone with information regarding the accident to please contact Tfc. Briggs #777 at Troop I in Bethany at 203-393-4200.