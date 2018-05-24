× Youngest graduate expected to address Quinebaug Valley Community College graduating class

DANIELSON — Aurora Dziadel of Griswold was only 11 when she enrolled in college.

Now, at 14, she’s graduating summa cum laude with her associate’s degree i liberal arts and sciences.

Not bad for someone who’s not old enough to drive or vote.

Dziadel attended Griswold Middle School and had two years of homeschooling before she enrolled at Quinebaug Valley Community College.

Today, she’ll join her much older classmates during the college’s 46th commencement.

If getting her degree at 14 wasn’t enough, she was also selected to be the student speaker, and will address the graduates and audience members.

“I will be sharing a message of acceptance,” she explained. “Throughout my time at QVCC, I have encountered acceptance from every person at the college, whether it be professors, advisors, or students. I wanted to share my experience with others and explain how much that has meant to me,” she added. “I choose QVCC because of this strong sense of community and the acceptance that was given to me.”

Dziadel would like to go to law school and get a PhD in psychology, then join the FBI as a special agent. Lofty goals, but we have the utmost confidence she can achieve them.

But, her parents might have to still take her to class since she’ll most likely get her bachelors degree and heading to graduate school before she gets a driving license.