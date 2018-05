× Amtrak, Metro North delays after Norwalk bridge malfunction

NORWALK — Travelers can expect some delays after a moveable bridge in East Norwalk malfunctioned.

Metro North tweeted that passengers should expect up to 20-30 minute delays due to issues closing the bridge after it opened.

Amtrak says there will be delays with the 174, 2164, 2167, 137, and 176 trains.

Stay up to date with the delays by visiting both Amtrak and Metro North websites.