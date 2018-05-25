× Fairfield Police investigating bomb threat made against high school

FAIRFIELD — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat against Fairfield Warde High School.

They say that the preliminary investigation found that a juvenile fabricated the threat. They are currently in custody at the police department.

As a precautionary measure, the building and high school campus were evacuated and is currently closed. All activities on school property were cancelled.

The police department deemed the threat not credible.

The incident is currently under investigation.