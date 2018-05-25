Foodie Friday: Lucky Cup Restaurant

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky, rather than good, but if you are looking for both in Terryville/Plymouth, feast your eyes on The Lucky Cup Restaurant.

Fresh, home-cooked meals with over-the-top flavors that will keep you coming back for more.

Going on 14 years and going strong, The Cup as it’s called, is open for breakfast, lunch and now dinner.

If hash is your thing, then owner Jim Giuliani’s family recipe will tickle your taste buds. Filled with fresh ingredients and secret spices, it’s baked, then grilled for that perfect crispiness.

Said Rita M. in a Facebook review, “Best breakfast and lunch in town!! We come here all the time and we are never disappointed. They are famous for their potato pancakes and homemade hash, which are to die for!! Go check them out, you will love it!!”

There are plenty of lunch options, including signature burgers. Juicy and piled-high, these made-to-order gut busters will satisfy even the biggest appetite.

Dinner is served every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. You will find prime rib, lasagna, ahi tuna, meatloaf and more on a popular menu that changes all the time.

“It’s all about fresh food for our customers,” smiled Giuliani. “The Cup has a fantastic atmosphere where friends meet friends and our staff makes everyone feel at home.”