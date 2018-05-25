Hartford officer out of hospital one week after being stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik was released from Hartford Hospital today, a week after being stabbed in the throat.

Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, State Police, and the fire department all showed up to give Kidik a hero’s escort back home.

Fox 61 talked to Officer Alexander Ortolaza. He was the first one on scene after Kidik was stabbed.

“She was on her knees, holding on to her throat.” said Oltolaza, “Behind her was the suspect. I ended up cuffing the suspect. I had to take care of the threat first.”

Oltolaza — who was accompanied by a police cadet, told the cadet to lay on top of the suspect while he rushed back to his wounded friend. What he did next may have saved her life.

“Put pressure on her throat, with my right hand. I picked her up with my left and I told her baby we got to get out of here.”

Officer Kidik was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but seemed to get stronger each day.

“I saw her the following day after the incident. She wasn’t talking much. She was writing on a white board.”

Officers told Fox 61 they know it won’t be long before Jill is back on the force to protect and serve.

“I know she’ll be back. She’s a strong woman. It will take her a while, but she’ll be back.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a statement on Officer Kidik:

“Officer Kidik has shown extraordinary strength, and today she was released from the hospital to continue her recovery at home,” said Mayor Bronin. “As a city, we are so grateful to her for her service and her sacrifice, and we continue to pray for her swift and full recovery. We are also deeply grateful to the civilians, dispatchers, first responders, Hartford Police officers, EMS crew, and medical staff whose quick and heroic work saved Officer Kidik’s life.”

Officer Jill Kidik is a 12 year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. She was given an award from the department for helping to save a choking child’s life.