New Britain High School principal resigns after allegations brought forward

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain High School principal Joseph Pinchera resigned from his position back in March following an investigation.

New Britain schools spokesperson Matthew Cannata says that back in November 2017, “concerns” were forwarded to the Central Office administration. The New Britain Herald reports the concerns came from teachers who reported misconduct and harassment.

A Title IX investigation was opened. Cannata says that they took the “allegations with extreme seriousness” and that “appropriate actions were taken”.

Pinchera’s resignation is effective starting June 30th.