Officials: Amber Alert issued for toddler abducted in upstate NY; may be in 'imminent danger'

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler who officials say was abducted in Wayne County Wednesday.

New York officials believe 14-month-old Owen Hildago-Calderon, is in imminent danger of serious physical harm and or death.

The boy is known to need asthma medication, and was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.