Police respond to barricaded man situation in Groton

GROTON — Some Groton residents are being ordered to shelter in place as police respond to a barricaded man.

Police said they are responding to a home on Fleming Court where a man has barricaded himself inside his home.

Police went there at around 4 a.m. Meridian Street, Poquonnock Road, and Mitchell Street are closed as a result of the response.

Police said the man is alone and Connecticut State Police have also responded to the scene. No other details have been released.

