Summer-like weather heading into Memorial Day weekend

Summer-warmth is on the way for Friday and Saturday. But it's not all sun and games this holiday weekend.

Saturday will be warm and a but humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (Low 80s shoreline). There is a chance for a pop-up shower/storm late day but most towns will stay dry.

Temperatures will be dramatically cooler on Sunday with cloudy skies, areas of fog/drizzle and the chance for a few showers. 60s.

Monday looks better with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower but most of the state will stay dry for parades, picnics and barbecues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm/hot, more humid, chance late shower. High: Near 90 (Cooler, near 80 shore)

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool, damp. Chance few showers, areas of fog. High: 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low 80s.

